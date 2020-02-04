|
Donald Wayne Kirkman
Donald Wayne Kirkman, known to everyone as Don, passed away February 2, 2020 after a short, but valiant fight against brain cancer.
Don was a man who loved his family and had many friends throughout his 87 years. Don spent more than 75 years in the Phoenix area.
He was born January 26, 1933 in Hays, Kansas. He was proceeded in death by his parents Kenneth Douglas Kirkman, Phyllis Netherland Kirkman and his siblings Kenneth Dean and Phyllis Ann.
At ASU in 1953 he had to take two marketing classes in the Home Economics Department. He met a bright and pretty coed named Anna Lou McKenzie. They were in love and married in June 1955. They had three children: Katherine "Katie" (Steve) Erickson of Tempe, Robert Kirkman of Phoenix, and David (Holli) of Logan Utah. He was also blessed with five outstanding grandchildren: Graham (Angela), Bryce (Eliza), Andrea Erickson, Michael Erickson and Chloe Kirkman. He has 7 young great grandchildren: Levi, Eve, Phoebe, Vivian, Iris, Cora and Lydia. His half-sister JoAn (Jeff) Bowman and their children Kenny and Kelsie live in Adrian, Michigan.
Don attended North Phoenix High School, and Arizona State College, graduating with a business degree in 1954. Don began work for Valley National Bank in 1954 as a bookkeeper. He remained with Valley Bank for 36 years, retiring as an Executive Vice President in 1990.
Don, Anna and their kids had many wonderful and fun times together. They traveled many, many places. Tempe was their home!
Anna and Don were active in many activities. Don and Anna, along with 100 family and friends celebrated 50 years of marriage in June of 2005. They had lived all their married life in the Phoenix East Valley. Anna died in October of 2005.
After Anna's death, Don took up ballroom dancing. He met Mary McNerney on the dance floor at the Scottsdale Senior Center. He and Mary enjoyed formal dances and each other. They also enjoyed bridge and ASU football and basketball.
Don was respected and loved by ALL he met. His legacy will live on and continue to be felt for years.
The family of Don would like to thank the physicians, nurses and CNA's at Chandler Regional Medical Center. They would also like to thank the kind and caring staff of Enclave at Chandler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation of the First United Methodist Church of Tempe or to the ASU Foundation.
A celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church of Tempe, 215 E. University Drive,Tempe on Saturday, February 8th at 2pm. A reception will follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020