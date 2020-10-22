Donald Wolff



September 17, 2020, we lost another member of the "greatest generation," our father, Donald Wolff. He was a few weeks shy of 97 years of age. His mind was sharp as ever but his body was tired.



Special father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, he served our country with pride in World War II. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate several concentration camps as a tank driver in General Patton's Army.



One of his favorite memories was being accompanied by his grandson, Cory, who also served in the Army, on the 2 day tour to Washington, D.C. as part of Honor Flight Arizona. The organization flies WWII veterans to the nations capitol to visit "their" memorial and thank them for their service and sacrifice on behalf a grateful nation.



His daughters and later, his grandsons were schooled in patriotism from their earliest years.



Don was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, November of 1923. After WWII ended, he met his future bride, Bonnie Lee, on a blind date. They were married six months later in 1949. Both decided they'd endured too many cold Iowa winters and chose to make their home in Phoenix, Arizona in 1952.



His profession as a custom homebuilder kept him busy well into his 80's. He loved building but more important were the lifelong relationships he made with his clients - building many of them more than one home. He estimates he built around 2000 homes throughout the valley - and as he'd say, "all are still standing!"



He raised his two daughters to know how to use a hammer and a saw along with the rest of the toolbox! He taught both girls to drive in one day in an old Ford truck with a gear shift on the steering column. They learned the hard way that most of his advise was right all along!



He had a sweet tooth and loved telling stories about his Danish upbringing and the delicious desserts he'd grown up with in Cedar Falls. In later years, he spent many an hour perusing the aisles at Ceretta's Candy Company.



In the last 5 years he made many new friends at his residence at the Beatitudes. Breakfast with "the group" was usually a two hour affair with what he called "laughter and lies!" He loved to talk…boy did he love to talk...and loved those most, who liked to listen!



He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie who passed in 2017.



Don is survived by his daughter and son in law, Toni & Stephen Gautereaux of San Diego, California and daughter Suzanne Wolff & Thom Khaler of Phoenix, Arizona.



Also three grandsons: Jason (Sheri), Cory (Lauren), and Cody Gautereaux, two grand daughters: Tiffany (Josh) Hackett, and Tara (Joel) Pierson.



And five great grandchildren: Trevor, Megan, Chloe, Khaler Jean & Bixby. He is also survived by his companion, Jean Berry, of Cedar Falls, Iowa and many nieces and nephews.



Heaven got a special man. He will be very missed and never forgotten. If only there was time for one more story…



Due to Covid restrictions, no public funeral service can be held.



Don will be laid to rest alongside his wife, Bonnie, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store