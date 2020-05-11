Donavon "Don" Wayne Stangle
Donavon "Don" Stangle was born on October 24, 1944, and grew up in Vancouver, Washington. As soon as he was able to count coins, he began his life-long entrepreneurial spirit by buying and selling lollipops. His fascination with business and marketing continued, and by the age of fifteen, he held the concession on all three of the ice-cream wagons in his hometown.
Don received his BA and MBA from the University of Washington.
His restaurateur career started in Seattle where he eventually opened or owned six restaurants, from a burger joint in Pike Place Market to a made-to-order American grill called Boondocks.
Don loved taking big bites out of life, the bigger the risk, the better. From the early 1970's through the 1980's, he dabbled in real estate ventures, then ratcheted up to finding opportunities for global investment. In partnership with his good friend, Brett, during the late 1990's and early 2000's, he entered the world of Internet startups. And from 2014 to 2020, they both enjoyed success in financing IPO's in the biotechnology field including medical marijuana.
Don developed a life-long love affair with the finer things in life and traveled the world to experience them. He loved driving fast and cruisin' slow. When he took his daughters to Europe, he thrilled them with his "spur of the moment" zest for adventure. "Just let me know which of these little hilltop villages looks good to you and we'll spend the night." (Once he even nailed a booking at a 14th century monastery!) Equally, he enjoyed travel with his mother, Gracie, often taking her on exotic cruises. They were very close; he remained a devoted son visiting her and phoning every day.
Don collected art, avidly followed world finance and was au currant with the latest breakthroughs in computer technology. He enjoyed daily rituals of coffee with his friends, dressing up and dressing down, and maintaining close friendships. His generosity and kindness were as much a legend as the irascible side of his personality.
In 1995, he met and fell in love with Retta Kelly. And even though the home in his heart was rainy Seattle, after fourteen years together they moved to the Southwest so Retta could live closer to her sister. And there they began a life filled with new business ventures and new friendships for another eleven years.
Don observed people closely and took pleasure in giving them something with special meaning. Everyone who knew him will miss hearing the echoes of the infectious, hearty, full-throated laugh he loved to let loose.
Don's life was imbued with such passion, that even in his last months, quite ill, he continued his investment pursuits in trendy, important, and state-of-the art business ventures. Becoming interested in research for depression, he invested in experimental psychedelic mushrooms. A success in this innovation would certainly be Don's "last hurrah," because while he possessed a brilliant, intuitive mind for business success, he basically just wanted everyone to be happy. And that will indelibly remain his legacy forever.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jessica Hughes (Tom) of Seattle, WA, and Laura Guilbert (Guil) of Oakland, CA; by his four grandsons, Holden and Hatcher Hughes and Graham and Beckett Guilbert; and by Retta Kelly, his partner in life for twenty-five years.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Don's memory can be made to either Barrow Neurological Institute ( https://www.ivybraintumorcenter.org/ ) or The Glioblastoma Foundation…. https://glioblastomafoundation.org/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 11 to May 17, 2020.