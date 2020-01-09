Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Resthaven Park Cemetery
6450 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ
Donn Denver Burson


1953 - 2020
Donn Denver Burson Obituary
Donn Denver Burson

Phoenix - On Saturday, January 4, 2020, Donn Denver Burson passed away at age 66.

Donn was born on January 9, 1953 in Cambridge, OH to Earl and Doris Burson. He received his BS of Business Administration at Arizona State University in 1978. After college, he pursued his career in sales and insurance while obtaining certifications along the way.

Donn was an avid music lover and collector of records. He enjoyed grilling, watching sports, and golf in his free time. He was known for his love of current events, news and weather. Donn will be remembered by his family for his kind spirit and love for his children.

Donn was preceded in death by his father, Earl, and his mother, Doris. He is survived by his children Grace and Nick, his brother Bill, sister-in-law Darlene, and nephew David. A graveside service will be held at 1PM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
