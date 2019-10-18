Resources
Donn G. Wooldridge

Donn G. Wooldridge Obituary
Donn G. Wooldridge

Litchfield Park - Donn G. Wooldridge, resident of Litchfield Park, passed from this life on Monday, October 15, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Donn was born on December 5, 1935, in Dodson, TX to Bernie and Chloe Wooldridge. Donn enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1954 and spent one year in Japan before being honorably discharged in 1957. In the early 1970's, he started a business that provided architectural and engineering services in the greater Phoenix area. For most of his life, Donn enjoyed sailing his boat in San Diego and playing golf

He is survived by his wife, Susan Wooldridge, son, Michael Wooldridge and wife, Barbara of Tulsa, OK, John and Amanda Carlson of Phoenix, AZ, and Abby O'Brien of NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Paul of Tulsa, OK, sister, Lois Moore of San Antonio, TX and daughter, Megan Wooldridge of Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
