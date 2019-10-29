|
|
Donn S. Graham
Donn S. Graham, 66, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Don had health issues related to strokes and his heart. Donn was born to Donald E Graham and Marjorie A. Tardiff (Graham) in Leon, Iowa on June 12, 1953. The family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona from Rochester, Minnesota in 1960. Upon Donn's father's death in 1968 in Phoenix, Donn moved back to Iowa and lived with relatives in Lake Mills, Iowa and worked at Larsen's Manufacturing Co. Many years later Donn moved back to Phoenix to be with his family. He was employed for several years by Phoenix Newspapers and Scottsdale Progress as a Service Driver and was honored as Employee of the Month. He was employed by Walmart as a greeter for over 12 years. He was a member of Christ Church Lutheran, and he had a strong spiritual background and was loved by many.
He is survived by his mother, Marjorie, brother William (Petoskey, MI) sisters Kimberly (Orlando, FL) and Hayley (Scottsdale, AZ). Burial will take place in Lake Mills, IA, where Donn's father and grandparents (Sam and Ann Grotewold) are buried.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019