Donna Colleen Donahue Letterly



Donna Colleen Donahue Letterly died August 11, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona after a hard fought battle with COVID-19. She was 70 years old. Her life was spent giving love, compassion, kindness, the just perfect present to anyone and raising her family. She had an innate ability to know who needed what and when. The generosity of her heart was unlimited. Her family and the world will miss her very special presence.



She is survived by her daughters Lisa Letterly Denton (Kinny) and Michelle Letterly, her sons Bryan Letterly (Dana) and Joshua Letterly (Brandi), 10 grandchildren, as well as her sister Nancy Donahue Mangnall (Kent) and her brother Michael Donahue (Cindi). Any remembrances should be directed to a Chihuahua rescue.









