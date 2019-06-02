|
|
Donna Goulet
Chandler, AZ - Donna Goulet, 88, passed away at home on May 21. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Taylor and Diane Holtrup and her son, Michael Goulet. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Her husband, Doug, passed away in June of last year. Donna was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1931. She attended the University of Michigan, where she obtained her degree in Dental Hygiene in 1951. Donna married her high school sweetheart, Doug, in 1954. They met when he delivered the family newspaper and soon became inseparable. Donna worked as a hygienist until their family started to grow. Then she began to focus on her lifelong career of being a homemaker. Donna and Doug built a cottage on Wild Fowl Bay, a part of Lake Huron. Donna and the family enjoyed spending the summer months at the cottage, boating and entertaining family and friends. In 1972 the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Although she never continued her career in Dental Hygiene, she pursued her interest in the health field and became a dedicated volunteer at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital for many years. Donna enjoyed traveling and the two spent time touring in their motorhome and fulfilled their dream of taking an Alaskan cruise. Eventually they built a cabin in Show Low and proceeded to enjoy their retirement. Donna had a gift of being able to strike up a conversation with anyone. She made each person feel like she had known them for many years. Donna couldn't pass up a friendly game of poker, reading mystery and romance novels and watching baseball with her beloved Doug. Her most treasured times were spent with her family. She was an amazing example of strength, love and caring for all. Inurnment will be at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona on June 8th at 10:30 AM with a Celebration of Life to follow at a different location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Osteoporosis Foundation on their website. Follow this link: https://my.nof.org/donate. Memories and condolences may be made by visiting the online obituary guest book at www.qohcfh.org. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ 85204.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019