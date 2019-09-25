|
Donna Gross
Phoenix - Donna Mae Gross, 90, of Phoenix passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on February 8, 1929 she is preceded in death by her husband Richard K. Gross, parents Bruce Charles Chapman and Lola Peggy Chapman (Peck). Donna is survived by her four children, daughter Rebecca Gross of Glendale, AZ; son Kenneth Gross (Julie) of Cotati, CA; daughter Peggy Gross of Glendale, AZ; and son Robert Gross (Jeserell) of Glendale, AZ. Donna is also survived by five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Donna retired from Spring City Knitting in Glendale, AZ in 1985. During retirement, Donna became a master quilter, providing beautiful treasures to countless family and friends. She also crafted many quilts for Project Linus, a foundation that provides homemade quilts and blankets to children in need. No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019