Donna Jean Balogh
Cottonwood - Donna Jean Balogh 75, of Cottonwood, AZ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 30th in Cottonwood, AZ. She was born in Sistersvilles, West Virginia on December 2, 1944. Spent her life in Phoenix and Portland Oregon. Later in life moved to Cottonwood AZ for her retirement with her husband Gary. She enjoyed baking, convertible clubs, antiques/collectibles, travel, trains, spending quality time with family and friends, her love for Elvis and her faith in god. She is survived by two children Linda, Ted, two grandchildren; Ryan, Jennifer and five siblings. Preceded in death by husband Gary Balogh.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 3, 2019