Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Balogh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jean Balogh


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Jean Balogh

Cottonwood - Donna Jean Balogh 75, of Cottonwood, AZ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 30th in Cottonwood, AZ. She was born in Sistersvilles, West Virginia on December 2, 1944. Spent her life in Phoenix and Portland Oregon. Later in life moved to Cottonwood AZ for her retirement with her husband Gary. She enjoyed baking, convertible clubs, antiques/collectibles, travel, trains, spending quality time with family and friends, her love for Elvis and her faith in god. She is survived by two children Linda, Ted, two grandchildren; Ryan, Jennifer and five siblings. Preceded in death by husband Gary Balogh.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.