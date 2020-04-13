Services
Donna Jean Bogard

Donna Jean Bogard Obituary
Donna Jean Bogard

Phoenix - Donna Jean Bogard, 93, passed away in Phoenix on April 6, 2020. Donna was born in Phoenix to a Pioneer Family. She was preceded in death by her husband James, her mother Sarah and a brother Tony. Donna is survived by 4 children, Sharon, Kathleen, Douglas (Irina) and Barbara (Jeno), her siblings Michael and Stephanie, 6 grandchildren, Chris (Marlene), Ryan (Stephanie), Matt (Jill), Bryan, Viktor and Alex (Katlyn). Donna is also survived by 6 Great-grandchildren, Lauren, Jack, Andrew, Olivia, Amalie and Cameron. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Her family would like to thank all the great doctors who assisted in her care over the years. We would also like to thank her wonderful neighbors for their help and kindness. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Please visit Donna's website at www.almoore-grimshaw.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
