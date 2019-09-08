|
|
|
Donna Jean DuFault
- - Donna DuFault 54, of Phoenix, AZ passed away August 12, 2019.
A loving daughter & girlfriend, thoughtful sister, fun aunt and favorite "pain" to brother-in-law.
She will be missed dearly. She is with her King.
Church services for family and friends will be held: Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:30 am, North Valley Free Will Baptist Church, 18220 N. 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022.
"Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass... It's about learning to dance in the rain" and Donna showed us that.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019