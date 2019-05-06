|
Donna Jean Kerr
Fountain Hills - Donna Jean Kerr, 84, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on April 29th. Donna was born October 16, 1934 in Freeport, Illinois to Virgil and Lorraine Fry. Donna met the love of her life, Raymond Kerr, when they were Freshmen King and Queen at Freeport High. They were married in 1953 and enjoyed 59 years of marriage until Ray's death in 2012. Donna and Ray lived in Illinois and Wisconsin before moving to Scottsdale, AZ in 1967 where they raised their family. They were a part of their community through the schools, the Methodist church and their friends and neighbors. They had 4 children, Steven, Kathi, Jim and Laurie. Donna was a remarkable, caring lady with a huge heart who was a mother figure to many people. She was known to throw together a meal for 20 at a moment's notice and welcomed everyone. Donna had the most generous spirit and great sense of humor and was most happy when she was surrounded by her family and many friends. Donna was also an entrepreneur who owned and managed three frozen yogurt shops in Scottsdale between 1983 and 1994. She really enjoyed these years and the relationships with the customers and the "kids" that worked there. She was a guest lecturer on small business ownership at Scottsdale Community College and also worked as a consultant for other yogurt shops in numerous states.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Ray and her eldest son, Steven Ray Kerr. She is survived by her children Kathi (Ken) Zarubi, Jim (Melissa) Kerr, and Laurie Kerr, (Darla McCommas); grandchildren David Kerr, Kristin (Kevin) Lewis, Julie (Charlie) West, Ashley (Josh) Lopez, Amanda Kerr, Dylan Kerr, Alex Buntrock, Krysta Buntrock; and five great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at Scottsdale United Methodist Church, 4140 N. Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, Monday May 20th at 10am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 6 to May 11, 2019