Donna Jean Weeks
Donna Jean Weeks

Tempe, AZ - Passed away on July 10, 2020 in Tempe, AZ at the age of 81 from natural causes. Donna is survived by her partner (practically husband) of 20 years Owen (Ed) Kangley; her daughter Misty Lee (Weeks) Richter; her Son in Law, Dustin Patrick Richter and her grandson, Slade Trevor Richter. Donna's first priority was her family and she was an extremely dedicated mother. Donna had a vivacious personality and made friends everywhere she went. Donna loved to host parties and she was an incredible cook. At this point, a large remembrance celebration can not be scheduled due to the Pandemic so the family will be having an intimate memorial at this time instead. If anyone needs to contact her daughter, Misty, she can be reached at Mistyleerichter1@gmail.com




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
