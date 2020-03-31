|
Donna K. Johnson
Chandler - Donna K. Johnson, 88, passed away peacefully as a believer in Christ at Desert Breeze Assistant Living Home in Chandler AZ on Sunday March 22, 2020. Donna was born on Feb. 20, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to Emily and Henry Kline. Donna was a graduate of Central High School and earned her Bachelor of Science in Early Education at the University of Minnesota. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society Intl. and the American Legion Auxiliary. Donna had a beautiful voice and sang first soprano in plays and choir. While in college she worked for the telephone company and after graduation she taught 2 years in MN before marrying Ron Johnson. They had four children and moved to Phoenix in 1964. There she returned to her love of teaching kindergarten at J.B. Sutton Elementary school where she retired after 27 years. In retirement she enjoyed taking care of grandkids, bingo, bunco, casinos, going to plays and hosting and playing bridge with her friends. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She was the best mom and grandma one could have. She led with a quiet, loving and kind spirit. Her legacy lives on through them. Donna is preceded by her parents, her husband Ron Johnson, and brother Leroy Kline. She is survived by her children Kathie (Rob Gartzka) Johnson, Mike (Jennifer) Johnson, Kristine (Tom) Weakley and Kim Palmer and her grandchildren Michelle, Krystal, Michael, Shelley, Jessica, Atalie, Nick and nieces and nephews and spouses of Johnson and Kline families, her caregivers and many friends. Private services will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ where Donna will be laid to rest with her husband Ron. In lieu of flowers please donate to Foundation for the Blind Children of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020