|
|
Donna Lee Huston
Phoenix, AZ - Donna Lee Huston, 90, passed away on March 27, 2019. A service celebrating Donna's life will take place at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Christ Community Church.
Donna Lee Jones was born on December 22, 1928 in Clarendon, Texas. She went to high school in San Diego, California. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Wood in February 1946. Kenneth passed away in March of 1989. A few years later, she was united in marriage to Ralph Huston.
She enjoyed gardening, golfing, traveling and hiked the Grand Canyon twice, once rim to rim. She volunteered for Christ Community Church and the City of Glendale. Donna Lee was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution through genealogy research.
Survivors include children James (Diana) Wood, Charles (Par) Wood, and Carolyn (Mike) Holzer and step-daughter Cathy (Paul) Cook. Grandchildren Jesse Wood, Sara Hayes, Kenneth Wood, Preston Wood, Belinda Thorstensen, Jonas Holzer. Great-grandchildren include Annecy Wood, Izaak Wood, Ryan Thorstensen, Anjali Hayes, David Hayes, Lucia Hayes.
She is preceded in death by her parents; George and Myrtle (Brothers) Jones. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019