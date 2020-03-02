Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM
Glendale First United Methodist Church
Donna M. (Leavitt) Bice

Donna M. (Leavitt) Bice Obituary
Donna M. Bice (nee Leavitt)

Peoria - Donna M. Bice (nee Leavitt), a long-time resident of the Valley, passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 85. Donna is survived by her children, Allen, Duane, Beverly Kelly, and Barbara; her eight grandchildren; and her five great grandchildren. Donna was born is Wellsburg, West Virginia on December 14, 1934 to Wilbur Leavitt and Elizabeth DeGarmo. She graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1953. She wanted to move West; so, at the age of 19, she hopped on a bus to Phoenix, Arizona. She met Leonard Bice not long after moving to Arizona the two were married June 18, 1955. The happy couple were married until Leonard's passing in February of 2018. Donna was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Glendale and volunteered as its Treasurer for many years. She was a loving and supportive spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend. She will be missed by many. Memorial Services are scheduled at Donna's long-time church, the Glendale First United Methodist Church on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 4:00pm. The family requests that any donations be made in Donna's name to the . For more information or to leave a tribute to Donna, please contact www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
