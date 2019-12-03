Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Atonement Lutheran Church
Glendale, AZ
Glendale - Donna M. Jerome, 83 of Glendale, passed away on November 27, 2019. Donna was born on April 22, 1936, in Detroit, MI. She married Edward Jerome in May of 1961, had two daughters, and they lived in St. Clair Shores, MI for more than 30 years before Donna and Ed retired to Glendale, AZ in May of 1995, which they called home for nearly 25 years. Donna enjoyed many hobbies and was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church, where she served on several committees and sang in the choir. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Ed and 13 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her two daughters Diane and Eydie, and many loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Atonement Lutheran Church in Glendale. A luncheon at the church will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's honor may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church, 4001 W. Beardsley Road, Glendale, Arizona 85308. Online condolences can be given at www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
