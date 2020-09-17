1/1
Donna Mae Ridgeway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Mae Ridgeway

Donna Mae Ridgeway, age 86, passed away due to COVID-19 on September 14, 2020. She was born March 31, 1934 in Glendale, Arizona to Dewey and Beatrice Kiser. She and her brother, Karl, grew up in Glendale and attended Glendale High School. Donna later married and raised five children. In 1974, Donna, a newly single woman, moved to Prescott to start a new adventure, and adventure is what she found in her new hometown!

Donna thrived in Prescott when she became a business partner in the Cattleman's Shop, a local western wear store on Whiskey Row. The partners went on to purchase the building in 1982 and continued the retail business until the late 1990's, when Donna retired to enjoy her life in Prescott.

Donna loved country music, line dancing and dancing with her longtime companion and friend, Ed. In addition to their love of dancing, Ed and Donna enjoyed participating in activities at the courthouse square and enjoying Prescott life.

Donna loved life, her home, and the flowers she carefully maintained in her yard, but most of all, she loved her children. She believed them to be her greatest accomplishment, and it is through them that Donna's spirit will live on.

Donna is survived by her five children Joe (Debbie) Arthur, Darcy Blevins, Diane (Kelton) Aker, Bill (Joan) Arthur, and Laura (Tracy) Hunter; her grandchildren Dylan, Matt, Jacob, Reba, Derek, Micaela and Jared; great grandchildren Carson, Malia and Jackson; her long-time companion Ed Kazarian.

A private memorial service will take place on Thursday, September 24 at Chapel of the Valley overlooking Fain Lake in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The family would like to thank the staff in the COVID-ICU at Yavapai Regional Medical Center for caring for Donna in her final days.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
240 S Cortez St
Prescott, AZ 86303
(928) 778-4400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hampton Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved