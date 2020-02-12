Resources
Phoenix - We are sad to announce that on Jan 27,2020 we had to say goodbye to Donna Mae Roeder.

Donna was born Oct 4th 1920 in Elgin,Ill to Donald and Garnet Martin.She was married to Bert Roeder in 1940 and relocated to Phx, Az in 1951,together they raised 2 daughters.Donna quickly became a pillar to the community.

She taught Sunday school at Unity Church of Christianity and went on to work for people with disabilities in organizations such as ARCH, ARC, and the special Olympics.She selflessly dedicated herself to family,friends and the community.She touched many lives in all her years here with us. Donna is fondly remembered and will be greatly missed.

She also had 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Cherie Abbey, grandchildren Paul Orner, Russell, James, William,David, John King Kathleen Moser, Kimberly Brown, Marian Hootman. Preceded in death by husband Bert Roeder, daughter Loreen Brown and 2 grandsons Richard King,Phillip Brown.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
