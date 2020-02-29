|
Donna-Maria Benenati
Donna-Maria Benenati, age 75, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born May 16, 1944, to Gaetano and Julia Love Benenati in Neptune, New Jersey. During her youth, her family moved and settled into California.
Donna moved from California with her daughter and grand-daughters to Arizona in 1997. After 10 years in the hospitality industry, she went on to part of the opening team of Cabela's in Glendale, Arizona, and remained with them for 14 years before retiring in 2019.
She is survived by her son, Michael of Phoenix, AZ, her daughter, De Ann of Peoria, AZ; her two grand-daughters, Chantella and Christina McKay, her grand-son, James McKay, and her beloved golden retriever Annie.
A Memorial Service will be held from 11-12pm, Thursday, March 5th, at the West Valley Chapel of Best Funeral Services in Peoria. A Mass service will be held at 1pm on Friday, March 6th, at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Sun City.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020