Donna Maria O'Donnell-Mills, surrounded by family, peacefully concluded her life on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.



The daughter of George Wright and Selma Miller, she was born in Saratoga, Iowa, in 1933.



After attending school in Iowa and California, she became a flight attendant with American Airlines. In 1958, she married Mike O'Donnell of Denver, Colorado and moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1960. They were married 33 years before Mike's passing. Several years later, Donna married Carl Mills and lived in Scottsdale, Arizona until his passing.



Donna belonged to many organizations over the years and was a dedicated volunteer for many special projects, usually pertaining to her family and church. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Catholic Church. She enjoyed time at the Phoenix and Paradise Valley Country Clubs and taking fabulous trips with her many wonderful friends and family. Her greatest joy was the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.



Donna was a loving, strong, fun, respectful, thoughtful and compassionate woman and mother. She touched many lives with her positive light and energy and always reminded us to live our lives to the fullest. She will be remembered as a woman of strength who loved her family and home above all else. She was a forever friend to those who were blessed to know her and will forever be deeply missed and loved. Her spirit will continue to live on with all who knew her.



Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Selma and George Wright and her husbands, Mike O'Donnell and Carl Mills. She is survived by her son and daughters: Mike O'Donnell, Shawn McCardell (Sean), Patrice Bonnell (John), Michelle O'Donnell and eight grandchildren: (Shawn's children) Kristen Kearney, Katie Kearney, Brooke Kearney and their father Brian Kearney (Mike's Children) Shea O'Donnell, Bodhi O'Donnell, (Patrice's children) Jake Bonnell, Lauren Bonnell, (Michelle's children) Megan Hafley.



"Say not in grief that she is no more but say in thankfulness that she was". Her family is extremely grateful to all who have been a cherished part of her life. She will be remembered as a friend to everyone.



In honor of Donna's wishes, there will be a private family funeral; and a Celebration of Life for All who knew and loved her on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00pm at the Arizona Country Club located at 5668 E. Orange Blossom Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85018.



In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to .