Mesa - Donna M.Clark Goodrich, 81, passed away May 21, 2020. A native of Jackson, Michigan, Donna moved to Kansas City, Missouri, at the age of 20 to work as secretary to the book editor at the Nazarene Publishing House. She met Gary Goodrich, a student at Nazarene Theological Seminary, and they were engaged after a two-week courtship and married eight months later, a union that lasted almost 55 years.

Donna was a freelance editor and proofreader, and the author of 26 books and over 700 published manuscripts. She worked at the Arizona House of Representatives and Arizona State Senate from 1971 to 1974, leaving to open her own business, Donna's Typing and Tax Service, which she operated for 18 years. In 1982, she founded the annual Arizona Christian Writers Conference which she led for seven years. She also held one- and two-day workshops across the country and taught at other conferences. She enjoyed Southern Gospel Music, crossword puzzles and was a life-time Detroit Tigers fan.

Most of all, she was a proud mother to Robert and Patty Goodrich, Janet (Ned) McCarty, and grandmother to Heather (Travis) Boatman and Lindsay McCarty who survive her along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gary; mother and stepfather, Clarence and Freda Colburn; father, Samuel Clark; brothers Melvin and Orville Clark and sister Norma Irish. Services will be held at 2:00 pm, June 3, 2020, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 955 E University Dr., Mesa. Burial at Arizona Veterans Cemetery.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Service
02:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Mortuary Chapel of the Roses
43 South Stapley Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
4809644537
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
