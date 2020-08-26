1/1
Donna Marie Smith
Donna Marie Smith

On Tuesday, July 28th, 2020, Donna Marie Smith, loving daughter, mother, and nana passed away, in Goodyear, Arizona, surrounded by her three children, at the age of 66. Donna was born on July 20th 1954 in Mount Vernon, New York to Charles and Frances Smith. She was proud of, and dedicated to, her family. Donna had a talent for cooking, baking, and creating homemade gifts which delighted loved ones. She was renowned for her holiday gift baskets filled with delicious cookies and chocolates. She had a passion for riding horses. In the months before her death she expressed wanting to ride one more time before passing. While she was not able to have that one last ride on earth, we know our beloved mother is riding free in Heaven. She also loved dogs, especially her little Vincenzo, and cats. She was known for her beautiful smile that shone extraordinarily bright for her children and grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her father Charles Smith. She is survived by her mother, Frances Smith, her three children, Thomas Isidori (Kari Lynn), RoseMarie Isidori (Jennifer), and Rudolph Sagnelli, her four grandchildren Kaisi-Paige, Taryn, Charles, and Ella, and her sister, Susan Canonico. Due to COVID19, funeral services will be announced at a later date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 26, 2020
We love you mom!
We love you mom!❤
RoseMarie Isidori
Daughter
