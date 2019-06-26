Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale - Donna Telenick, 80 of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on June 21, 2019. She was born November 29, 1938 in Morris, MN. Donna is survived by a sister Betty Creedon, sons Ed, Bob, Todd and daughter Betty as well as her grandchildren, Jake, Taylor, Haley, Todd Jr, Zoe, and great granddaughter, Ryann. A memorial service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on June 30 @ 4:00 PM. Please visit https://www.messingermortuary.com/notices/DonnaM-Telenick for additional information and photos.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 26, 2019
