Donna Witmer
Tempe - Donna Witmer, a 40-year resident of Arizona, originally from Pennsylvania, passed away on May 3rd, 2019, She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.
She leaves behind a Son, Daughter in Law, Niece, two Grandsons, and many friends. She retired from Arizona State Government and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Ladies Oriental Shrine.
Memorial Services for her will be held May 18th Noon at Desert Palm United Church of Christ of Tempe AZ.
