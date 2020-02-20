|
Donnavieve Agnes Ricks Banks
1938-2020
Donna Ricks Banks was welcomed into heaven on Saturday February 1, 2020. Born in Phoenix Arizona on May 24, 1938 to Donald and Genevieve Ricks she was the eldest of two daughters. Donna married Donald Miller with whom she had three children. She later married Charles Banks. She had a long career at Motorola as an administrative assistant. After retirement she spent time traveling with her husband and her beloved sister Elaine and husband Bob. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donna was an exquisite seamstress and made hundreds of beautiful quilts for her family and friends as well as various charities. She also made Halloween costumes for her grandchildren as well as purses, table runners, placemats and anything else her family wanted. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, playing board games and watching the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Donna is survived by her husband Charles; children Denis, Michelle, and Deborah; grandchildren Jennifer, Tyler, Lauren, Dylan, Alexandria, Josh and Oliver; and great-grandchildren Haylie, Kimber, Simon and Luke.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020