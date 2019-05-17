|
Donny C. Jones
Chandler - Donny C. Jones, 86, passed away on May 13, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona. He was born on June 14, 1932 to Columbus and Annie Jones in Paris, Texas. Donny served in the United States Marines at Sargent USMC in Korean Conflict. He was a Purple and Gold Heart recipient. Donny was a police officer in Coolidge, Arizona then went to Chandler for 21 years were he retired as a Captain in 1986. He was a member of Military order of the Purple Hearts. Donny was a avid fisherman. He touched the hearts of many and will be missed by all.
Donny is survived by his wife: Mary Jones; his son: Clifford W. Jones (Susan) of Chandler, Arizona; his grandchildren: Colleen Dawson and Emilee Dawson; his great granddaughter: Charlotte Dawson; his siblings: Ethel Thomas of California, Karen Curtis of Pennsylvania, Barbara Carden of California and lean Ryan of Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Columbus and Annie Jones; and his son: Christopher "Todd" Jones.
Visitation will be held at 9am with Church service at 10am on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Victory Tabernacle Church in Chandler, Arizona. Burial will follow at Valley of the Sun Cemetery in Chandler, Arizona.
J. Warren funeral Services, Cole & Maud, Gardens Chapel are handling arrangements.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 17, 2019