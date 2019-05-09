Services
Abel Funeral Services
1627 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
(602) 442-7747
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Phoenix - DORA ANN APODACA (DORENA), age 82, peacefully passed away at her home on Sunday morning May 5, 2019. Dora was born November 11, 1936 in Lordsburg, New Mexico. Born to William A. Allen and Mabel Louise Allen (both deceased). Sister to Connie Ray Vallone, James Harvard Allen (deceased) and Gordon Yale Allen. Dora was mother of 10 children; Michael Dale Palmer, Shirley Christine Wyman, Patty Ileen Jasso, Carol Ann Davis, Frances Elaine Hoverson, William Curtis Palmer (deceased), Jeffrey Wayne Palmer, Sharon Kay Godoy, Ignacio Palmer Estrada and Felipe Estrada. Her survivors also include 27 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Dora attended high school in Miami, Arizona. She retired as a social services employee of the State of Arizona.

Dora will always be remembered for her huge heart, adventurous nature and more love for all of her family and friends than can be expressed. Strong willed and hard working her whole life, she gave unselfishly to all right up to her last days. Dora will be present in spirit to greet us in each day, good times or bad. With every tear we hold back and each one that falls, she'll be with us. As the backbone of our family Dora will be greatly missed.

Join us for her celebration of life. Memorial services will be held at Abel Funeral Services located at 1627 N. 51st Ave, Phoenix Arizona from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 9, 2019
