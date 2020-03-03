|
|
Dora Rosa Dubs
Mesa - Dora Rosa Dubs born September 8, 1928 in Dayton Ohio, passed away on Monday February 24, 2020 in Mesa Arizona, preceded by her parents Emil and Anna Rosa Dubs and sister, Anna Barger. Left to carry on her memory is her daughter Jennifer Kreis (Ron), grandchildren Bobby Mendez Jr (Irma)., Marissa Borum (Chase), and Aaron Kreis, nieces Sandra Rogers (Tom), Marcie LaVigne, and great grand-nephew Scott Braun. Her beloved cat Bootsy will also miss her.
Dora graduated from Fairmont High School in Kettering Ohio. Worked at Malone Cameras, and began a clerical/accounting career at County Fair Bread/Wonder Bread Hostess Cakes in Dayton, retiring after 40 years at the Columbus Ohio plant. She then moved to LaHabra California to be with her daughter. A family move to Phoenix/Mesa Arizona allowed her to spend fun times shopping and laughing with her sister after many years apart. Dori will be remembered for being a loving mother, hand stitched quilts, her love of books, and daily cross word puzzles.
A private memorial will be held in Phoenix. Dayton, Ohio will be her final resting place.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020