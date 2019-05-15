Services
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
(623) 434-7000
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Phoenix Memorial Park
200 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ
Doretta C. (Dory) Hutchings


Doretta C. (Dory) Hutchings Obituary
Doretta (Dory) C. Hutchings

Chandler - Doretta C. Hutchings was born on March 3rd, 1925 in Moravia Iowa and left this earth peacefully on May 11th, 2019. She was the youngest of 4 and the only girl. Doretta worked as a secretary on Capitol hill where she met the love of her life Robert. They were married on June 12th, 1949 and lived an amazing life together for 57 years full of love and laughter. Among her biggest accomplishments were her family. She had two boys and adored having family get togethers so she could spoil her grandkids and cook an overabundance of food. And let's not forget her love for the Lord!!!! She would be found every Sunday worshiping and celebrating "her Jesus!" She was met at those pearly gates of heaven by her beloved Husband Robert, her son Philip, great grandson Madden. Left behind to continue her legacy is her Son Edward, grandchildren Jared and Venus, Daniel and Kristi, Nathan and Holly. Great grandchildren Alexx, Joshua, Rylan, Harper, Kaitlyn and soon to be baby Shane. And a very long list of cousins and friends she considered family! Services will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park 200 W Beardsley Rd, Phoenix AZ 85027, on Saturday May 18th at 2pm. Please join us for her celebration of life!

Please visit Phoenixmemorialmortuary.com to leave condolences for Dory's family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 15, 2019
