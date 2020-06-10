Dorie KraftheferScottsdale - Dorie Krafthefer of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on June 8, 2020 at the age of 84 with family by her side. A person of great Christian faith, she was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was born August 6, 1935 in Chicago, IL and graduated from Austin High School in 1953, marrying her high school sweetheart, Bob, in 1957. They moved to Arizona in 1959 and her employment over the years included working at Hughes Aircraft, Scottsdale Unified School District, and Prudential Property & Casualty. She was an active lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and a 60 year member of Beta Sigma Phi, an international women's social sorority. She was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Cubs and University of Arizona Wildcats, and enjoyed countless hours watching her kids' and grandkids' sporting events and performances. Dorie is survived by her son Dan (Ali), daughter Dana Curley (Jim), daughter Sharon Akin (John), sister, Arlene Westwood, and grandchildren Jimmy, Bobby, and Joey Curley, and Abby, Scott, and Sean Akin. She is preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Bob, and brothers Stan Hall and Ken Anderson. A visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1pm-4pm at Messinger Mortuary located at 7601 E. Indian School Rd. in Scottsdale, AZ. A celebration of Dorie's life will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, date TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Hospice of the Valley or La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church.