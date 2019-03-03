Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
5045 E. Thomas Road
Doris Anna (Wetor) Theisen


Doris Anna (Wetor) Theisen Obituary
Doris Anna (nee Wetor) Theisen

Paradise Valley - Theisen, Doris Anna (nee Wetor) peacefully passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Sunrise Care Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Born on May 26, 1921, Doris lived 97 wonderful years. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Anna (Schneider) Wetor, her 4 brothers and 3 sisters and her beloved husband Melvin N. Theisen in 2009. Both Melvin and Doris were born and grew up in Belgium and Dacada, Wisconsin respectively. They married in May of 1946 and moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1961.

In her early years Doris worked at the Allen Edmonds shoe factory. She had a heart of gold, was so outgoing toward people and loved music. She played accordion and organ and her talents ranged from church to polka to patriotic music. In recent years her passion was knitting baby hats for a local hospital maternity ward. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M., at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Following visitation a Catholic Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Road at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Immediately following Mass the entombment will take place at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, in the Resurrection Mausoleum, at 2033 N. 48th Street.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfh.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019
