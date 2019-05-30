|
Doris Annie Black Foy was born November 25, 1929, in Verdure Canyon, Monticello, UT. She was the third of eight children born to William Clarence Black and Amy Stevens Black. Doris Foy passed away in her home, surrounded by her children on May 25, 2019, in Mesa, AZ. Doris's 89 years were filled with work, service, music, reading and a great love for her family and the Savior. She always made friends wherever she went. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Palmer Foy and her son Garth Vance Foy. She is survived by three of her four children; Mitchell (Molly), Sheila (Adrian) Cluff, Leslie (Andy) Hindes, and her youngest brother Duane Stevens Black. Her legacy continues through her 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2152 E. Adobe Rd., preceded by a visitation from 9:30-10:45 AM. Burial will be at Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, June 3, 2019. Love and gratitude goes to Hospice at Home of Arizona for their loving and tender care the last weeks of her life. Arrangements by Bunker's Garden Chapel.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 30, 2019