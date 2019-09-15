Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Mennonite Church
4334 W. Vista Ave.
Glendale, AZ
Resources
Doris Arlene (Yoder) Spicher


1929 - 2019
Doris Arlene (Yoder) Spicher Obituary
Doris Arlene (Yoder) Spicher

Glendale - Doris Arlene (Yoder) Spicher, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Glendale, Arizona on September 11, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Parnell, Iowa on January 25, 1929 to John M. and Nancy (Guengerich) Yoder. She attended school in Iowa and Kansas. After obtaining a teaching certificate, she began teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in Iowa. In 1954 she and her sister Hazel moved to Phoenix where she taught all grades at Sunnyslope Mennonite Church. She married Samuel A. Spicher on December 30, 1955. She and Sam were charter members of Trinity Mennonite Church, where she attended regularly until her death. While raising three children, she had various jobs including Library Aide, first at Palo Verde Elementary School and then at the City of Phoenix Library in downtown Phoenix, as well as file clerk at the City of Phoenix Prosecutor's Office. After retiring from the City in 1989, she began working at Glencroft Retirement Community in Home Support and Assisted Living. In 2007 she moved to Glencroft and continued working there. In 2011 she retired again, but continued to volunteer in various capacities at Glencroft.

Doris is survived by her children, Jeff (Jennifer) Spicher of Glendale, AZ; Julie (Gary) Hedine of Tampa, FL; and Jeannine (Bruce) Janzen of Glendale, AZ and Elbing KS; four grandchildren, Jacqueline Spicher, Matt Hedine, Alison (Kevin) Hickman and Eric Janzen. She was preceded in death by Sam, her husband of 47 years; parents; sisters Hazel and Ruth Yoder; and brother Ed Yoder. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Mennonite Church, 4334 W. Vista Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Trinity Mennonite Church or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 15, 2019
