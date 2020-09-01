Doris Bright



Tempe - It is with incredible sadness and pain, we write this tribute to our precious Mom and Grams, Doris Ann Bright (Olson). Doris touched so many of us. She was so genuine, gentle and kind. She cared greatly about each of us, and she loved Jesus and the Church so much. She was ALWAYS overflowing with unconditional love. She lived her Christian life by example, and encouragement. She was tremendously joyful, always showing up with a smile to let you know how happy she was to see you. One of her greatest strengths was making people feel welcomed and loved. Since Gary died in February of 2019, Doris has been trying to find her way. Moving forward without him was difficult for her, and we know how much she has missed him. However, in true Doris fashion she found people, neighbors, friends and family to lean on. With the love and support of so many special friends she had been able to adapt to this new life. Like many of you, the last few months have been particularly difficult, especially with her being isolated from her great grandchildren who she loved so much. She wanted desperately to see them, but we feared for her safety. We were all so looking forward to being reunited after the pandemic. Doris was born on November 21st, 1939 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and grew up in Fort Wayne. She spent many summers at a cabin in Winona Lake, Indiana. Her family moved to Oak Park, Illinois where Doris went to Jr High and High School. After graduating from high school she went to Northern Baptist Seminary (now Judson College) where she graduated with a degree in Education and met Dad,.they married in 1961 and shortly after the Army moved them to Germany. Doris spent her life dedicated to caring for others. In her teaching career she demonstrated kindness and love to her students through any means necessary. She was often known for being able to handle the most challenging of students. Over the years she continued to take on various roles to care for those around her. She offered housing to family members when needed, sat at the hospital with friends and relatives during difficult times, and embodied a person you could genuinely count on to be there. Toward the end of her life, as she and Dad entered retirement, they enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Pinetop, helping to care for their great grandsons, playing games (including banter with her great grandson-in-law), and traveling with friends and family. A few of Doris's favorites were family vacations to Hawaii, Las Vegas with the Webers, and Estes Park to visit her Niece Randi. Doris spent the end of her life enjoying her favorite places with her favorite people. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to this most precious person. We are so grateful for her life and feel such overwhelming pride that she was ours. We know she is reunited with so many in heaven including husband Gary, daughter Carla, her parents, siblings and many other family and friends. At this time we ask that you please share a special memory you have of Doris. After the pandemic ends we will reunite to celebrate her with a celebration of life memorial service. May God bless each of you. With so much love from our entire family, Mark & Tara









