Doris Cadogan



Doris Cadogan was born in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts on January 2, 1924, and passed away on June 26, 2020 in Fountain Hills, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marie Cadogan, and husband, Kenneth Lambert. Doris is survived by her beloved children Paul, Linda, Duane and Caroline. Also surviving are three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Doris was a bookkeeper at the National Shawmut Bank of Boston. During World War II she volunteered at the USO. Doris and her family moved to Glendale, Arizona in 1958. She was employed by the E.L. Gruber Company before she retired in 1986. A funeral Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Cottonwood at 700 North Bill Grey Road at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Arizona Humane Society would be appreciated.









