Doris Deliman Sperring passed peacefully on April 18th, 2019 at home in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 88. She was in the loving presence of her husband and loved ones. Doris was born October 24, 1930 to Duke and Francis Deliman in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Dr. Thomas Andrew Sperring, M.D., and her dog, Joy. Doris graduated from Braddock High school, as a Valedictorian in 1948. She graduated with a Masters Degree in 1952 and was working on her doctorate at Pittsburgh University when she met the love of her life who swept her off her feet. Dr. Sperring and Doris have been deeply in love and happily married since 1954.
Doris loved to play golf with her husband and competed in dog shows with her Shih Tzus. She was a lover of all animals and she loved to travel. Her final years she battled with Alzheimer's. She is now at peace.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 8 to May 11, 2019