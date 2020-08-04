Doris Drees



Sun City West - Doris Ann Bernadine Drees was born on October 29, 1932 in Anna, Ohio. She was the seventh of twelve children born to Bernadine Poppeleman and Joseph Drees. After graduating from Holy Angels High School in Sidney, OH, Doris received her BSEDUC from the University of Dayton. She taught at Julienne High School for two years before obtaining her Master of Arts from Ohio State University. Then she began her career teaching at the University of Dayton and retired after thirty eight years. She served as chair of the Department of Health and Sport Science for eight years. While at UD, Doris took summer classes at the Colorado University in Boulder, the University of Oregon in Eugene and finally took a year sabbatical to complete her PHD at the University of Iowa. During her tenure at the University of Dayton, Doris received many distinguished awards. Most notably she was named to the UD's Athletic Hall of Fame for her contribution to creating women's intramural sports. She also received the Lackner Award, was named Professor Emeritus, Distinguished Service Professor, Special Service Award, plus many other State and Alumni awards. In the early 70s, Doris decided to buy a "mini" farm of 6 acres in Waynesville OH. There, she built a home for herself, mother and youngest sister, Bernie. Doris planted many trees and Bernie installed a swimming pool. They had a large garden and between Bernie and their mother, canned and put up enough vegetables for friends and family. While Doris never married, she always had family around. Her mother and sister, Bernie, lived with her until their deaths and there were numerous nieces and nephews visiting during vacation times. Doris had intended this home to be for her retirement, but realized the amount of work that was involved in maintaining it and chose to sell it and move back to Kettering. After her retirement from UD she moved to Surprise AZ in 2003 and built a home there for Bernie and herself in Sun City Grand. Extremely athletic in her youth, Doris loved to play golf. But, after moving to Sun City Grand, she broke her wrist twice and was forced to give up the game. Instead, she became involved in volunteer work. She gave of her time to the local hospital for seven years and served on the Sun City Grand CHAPS organization for 10 years. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church for 15 years. Having a love of adventure, Doris travelled to Europe four times since 1960, had visited all 50 states, and the Panama Canal. Along with sisters and friends, she went on many trips and cruises to Mexico, Hawaii and the Caribbean Islands. It would appear the Drees sisters had a strong interest in gambling. While in Ohio, Doris and her youngest sister, Bernie, often went to a casino in Indiana. After their move to Arizona, they would go to the Indian casinos, occasionally with their sister, Mildred. But it was the special trips to Laughlin, NV that Doris and Bernie truly enjoyed. On July 18th, 2020, Doris went home to meet her Lord. She leaves behind to mourn her a sister, Mildred Gudorf, and sister-in-law, Bert Drees, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Oscar, Ralph, Melvin, Eugene, Bill and Bobby, sisters Bernie Drees, Evelyn Farley, Ruth Drees, and Dorothy Drees, five nieces and one nephew. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church 14818 W. Deer Valley Dr. Sun City West, AZ 85375 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00am. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. A memorial service will also be held in Dayton, Ohio.









