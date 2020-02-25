|
Doris I Funk
Chandler - Doris I Funk passed away on February 20, 2020 in Arizona. She was born March 1, 1928 in Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Juanita Lewis, sister Helen Nelson, brother Dale Lewis all of Tucson, husband Robert E Funk and son Mark Funk both of Scottsdale. She is survived by daughter Sandra of Gilbert, son Robert B of Pinetop, seven Grandchildren and eight Great-Grandchildren. There will be no viewing or services per her wishes. Doris will be laid to rest at Green Acres Mortuary in Scottsdale. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation or The in her name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020