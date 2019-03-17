|
|
Doris Irene Schwab
Phoenix - Doris Irene Schwab, 92, passed away in Phoenix, AZ on March 11, 2019. She was born in Canton, IL on August 2, 1926. Always a hard worker, she was proud of being a retiree of Caterpillar Tractor Company. Doris thoroughly enjoyed engaging with friends, whether it be a chat on the phone or sharing a meal. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa, and son, Philip. She was predeceased by son, Jan. Her quick smile and gracious nature will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the AZ Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019