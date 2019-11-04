|
|
Doris Jean Dickson Fenske
Doris Jean Dickson Fenske died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00a.m. She was born February 1, 1942 in Aurora, IL to Dr. Ivan R. Dickson D.D.S. and Ada C. (Gullixson) Dickson. Doris attended Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, MN majoring in library science and secondary education. She married fellow student Victor Leroy Fenske of Schofield, WI. They were blessed with five children: Cristie Schnee (Steve), Lee Fenske (Lisa), Rebecca Knollhuff, Vickie Lynne and Brent Fenske. Doris taught at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, WI. She enjoyed creating and selling her craft jewelry, cards, decorations and gifts. She made a heritage book of Doris and Victor's families covering 1799 to the present times. Doris is survived by her youngest brother, Douglas Dickson, her children, her grandchildren Tiffanie, Cynthia, Victoria, Kimberly, Taylor, Nathan, Haley and great grandchildren Stephen, Trent, Leo, Caleb, Jameson and Charlie. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Vickie Lynne who died less than four months due to a twelve hour virus, brother John Dickson and sisters Donna Beggs and Norma Harper. In lieu of flowers, a suggested donation may be given to the Victor L. Fenske and Doris J. (Dickson) Fenske Scholarship Fund at Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001. Keep life simple. Walk cheerfully upon the earth. The family thanks you for support. Support is a special gift and greatly appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019