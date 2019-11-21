|
|
Doris Jo Howard
Scottsdale - Doris Jo Howard passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona at the age of 98. Doris was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on August 8, 1921, to Flossie (Bishop) and Clyde Morrisett. She dedicated many years of her life as a devoted teacher at Arcadia High School in Scottsdale, from 1959- 1984, and also she belonged to numerous organizations including Mortar Board, Phi Beta Kappa, and Alpha Phi. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Lynn E Howard, who was also a teacher. Doris is survived by daughter, Sharon Howard, son, Russell Duane Howard (his wife Beth), and grandchildren, Benjamin, Jonathan and Alyssa. Doris was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and friend; she will be truly missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019