Doris M. (Tears) Morgan
Doris M. Morgan (Tears)

Phoenix - Doris M. Morgan (nee Tears) passed away on November 11, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ after a battle with sarcoma cancer. A real live niece of Uncle Sam, Doris was born July 4, 1930 in Canandaigua, NY to Charles E. and Mahala Burger Tears. Her nursing career began in 1951 after graduation from the Genesee Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester, NY. She retired from the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in 1985 as an operating room nurse. Doris also served many years in the Arizona Air National Guard where she met her husband Cliff. Doris was predeceased by her husband Clifford G. Morgan, siblings Louise Tears Brush, Dorothy Tears Robinson, Eleanor Tears, Elmer C. Tears, Ralph J. Tears and Mildred Tears Carter. Survivors include her devoted niece Linda Carter, nephew Michael (Debra) Carter, several generations of nieces and nephews, stepson Dr. Clifford M. Morgan and many friends. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Memorial donations in Doris's memory may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars or your favorite charity.

Please visit hansenmortuary.com to leave an online condolence or to share a memory of Doris.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
