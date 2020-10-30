1/1
Doris Merrill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Merrill

Glendale - Doris Jean Merrill, age 90, of Glendale, AZ passed away on Oct. 20, 2020. Doris was born Nov. 1, 1929 in St. Louis, MO to the late Homer and Nora Bowman. She is survived by her beloved husband of more than 68 years Clarence (Curly) Merrill and their four children - Ladonna Berg (Helmut), Robert Merrill (Melanie), Douglas Merrill (Eydie) and Randy Merrill (Cathy). She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Doris will be remembered as the best wife, mother, and kindest soul. Visitation will held on November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM until time of Memorial Service, 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ 85381.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved