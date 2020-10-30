Doris MerrillGlendale - Doris Jean Merrill, age 90, of Glendale, AZ passed away on Oct. 20, 2020. Doris was born Nov. 1, 1929 in St. Louis, MO to the late Homer and Nora Bowman. She is survived by her beloved husband of more than 68 years Clarence (Curly) Merrill and their four children - Ladonna Berg (Helmut), Robert Merrill (Melanie), Douglas Merrill (Eydie) and Randy Merrill (Cathy). She loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Doris will be remembered as the best wife, mother, and kindest soul. Visitation will held on November 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM until time of Memorial Service, 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd., Peoria, AZ 85381.