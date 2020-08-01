1/1
Doris Neff
1924 - 2020
Doris Neff

Phoenix - Doris Neff, 96, passed away July 28, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. The only child of Harold "Doc" and Alice Beyer, she was born in Lorain, Ohio, May 15, 1924. Doris grew up on Lake Erie. As a child she would accompany her physician grandfather on his house calls in his horse and buggy. At 16 her father gave her a speedboat, however she wasn't allowed to drive a car. She fell in love with medicine when she worked for her father in the X-ray department at the local hospital. After attending Wooster College (where she met the love of her life on a blind date) she trained and worked with some of the best at the Cleveland Clinic as a Lab Technician. Working for a well known doctor of Hematology, she did stem cell research in the late 1940s.

She was a proud P.E.O., 75+ years member of the D.A.R., and a founding member of Fairview Park, Ohio, Junior Women's Club. When we moved to Phoenix in 1972 she became a hostess for Welcome Wagon and greeted many new homeowners in the newly developing Paradise Valley area. She drove around in her 66 Mustang without air conditioning. She worked until retirement at Allergy and Immunology in Phoenix and loved it. Not one to sit still, she became a Docent at the Desert Botanical Garden for the next 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Eugene "Gene" Neff and was a loving mother to Roger "Rick" Neff (Mary Lou),North Olmsted, Ohio and Debbie Clement, Cave Creek, Arizona. Grandmother to Tommy (deceased), Alison Wilgus (Mike) and Karen Neff; Ryan (Heather),Christopher (Jackie) and Chad Clement. Great-grandmother of seven.

Due to Covid there will not be a service at this time, however the family may hold a memorial at a later date. Suggested donations in her memory to the following places would be welcome.

PEO

https://donations.peointernational.org/

Desert Botanical Garden

https://dbg.org/support/donations/

Shriners Hospitals

http://donate.lovetotherescue.org

Hospice of the Valley

https://www.hov.org/donate/




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2020.
