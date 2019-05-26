|
Doris Olive Hickman-McCord
Glendale - Doris Olive Hickman-McCord, beloved mother, grandmother and servant of the Lord went home peacefully on May 15, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 6, 1925 in Los Angeles, California. Doris is survived by her sons James (Lori Jean), and Christopher (Lori Ann), grandchildren Alex, Christopher (Danielle), Connor and David, brother Raymond (Jean) Hickman and their children, Raynette, Kathy and Kenny. She is preceded in death by her parents Ross "Pappy" and Olive "Gran Gran" Hickman, her sisters Mary and Ruth, her son John Ross McCord, and granddaughter Megan McCord. Doris graduated from the Salvation Army College as a 1st Lieutenant in 1947 where she started her missionary services in Merced, California. She was a very active member at the First Assembly of God Church, where she sang in the choir, and taught Sunday School. Known as Grandma Doris, she ran a day care out of her home where she cared for many children over the years, and always enjoyed receiving graduation, wedding announcements, and Christmas cards from them throughout their lives. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10:00AM-10:30AM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at West Resthaven Funeral Home; 6450 W. Northern Avenue in Glendale. A funeral service will immediately follow at 10:30AM. Following the services, Doris will be laid to rest at Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019