Services
Samaritan Funeral Home
1505 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85006
(602) 716-5600
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Latter Day Saints
3102 n 18th Ave
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Doris P. "Eaton" Howlett

Doris P. "Eaton" Howlett Obituary
Doris P. Howlett "Eaton"

Phoenix - Doris P Howlett "Eaton" passed on August 7,2019 at home surround by family and her beloved dog rodeo. She was 84 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband Erwin, Gene, and Ken. As well as two children Charles, and Erwin Jr. She was survived by 6 daughters Phyllis Eaton,Glorial Reigel,Sherry Russock (Walt), Linda Justice(Steve),Beth Eaton,Debra Timoney and 1 son Everett Eaton. She had 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She loved to travel and knit over the years she had knitted many blankets and hats for grand children and even donated many to others. She had the best smile and warmest heart. Her memorial service will be held at The Church of Latter Day Saints, 3102 n 18th Ave Phoenix, Az, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019
