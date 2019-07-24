Services
Christ's Greenfield Lutheran
425 N Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Greenfield Lutheran Church
425 N. Greenfield Road
Gilbert, AZ
Doris Schimek Balfour

Mesa - Doris Schimek Balfour, of Mesa Arizona, went to be with her Heavenly family on June 27, 2019. Originally from Milwaukee, Doris moved later in life to AZ in 2005 and became active in her church and community. Here is where she met her love, Walter M. Balfour.

Doris is survived by husband Walter Balfour, daughters Betty Ann Smith (Carl) and Karen Rose Davis (Dave), and son Joseph Salvatore Romano (Susan). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren, whom she loved deeply. Doris is also survived by many cherished Balfour family members who welcomed Doris with open arms. She was preceded into death by granddaughter, Julie, and her brother Duane Corder.

A memorial service will be held on August 3 at 11:00 at Christ Greenfield Lutheran Church, 425 N. Greenfield Road, Gilbert AZ 85234. Memorials can be made to the Church in her name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 24, 2019
