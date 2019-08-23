|
|
Doris Trachtenberg
Phoenix - Doris Trachtenberg, age 84, died in Phoenix on August 20, 2019. Doris was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 11, 1935 and moved with her family to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1971. She met the love of her life, Sam, in high school and the two were married on April 4, 1954. Doris was a housewife for most of her life, with a passion for mah jong, crossword puzzles, cryptograms and writing poetry. A lover of music, she played the piano and always enjoyed singing. Her parents emigrated to the United States from Russia and Eastern Europe and she often spoke of her love for this country. Doris' husband of 65 years, Sam, predeceased her in June 2019. She is survived by her daughter Anita (a Valley resident), son David and daughter-in-law Stephanie (Virginia residents), and two grandchildren, Kara (a Maryland resident) and Ryan (also a Virginia resident). Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday August 23, 2019 at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 23, 2019